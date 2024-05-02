ICYMI in Mets Land: Jose Butto twirls gem, but controversial call sinks Mets in frustrating loss to Cubs
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets lost to the Cubs 1-0 on Tuesday night, but Pete Alonso was gunned down at the plate trying to score the tying run
Postgame, Carlos Mendoza was livid over the 'BS' call at home plate saying that the umps 'got it wrong'
Over in the Cubs locker room, on the other hand, they were pretty positive that catcher Miguel Amaya was not in violation of the collision rule
Francisco Lindor left last night's game in the top of the third inning with flu-like symptoms
Kodai Senga, who will take another step in his recovery this weekend, is getting close to beginning a rehab assignment
The Mets made some small moves yesterday, trading the recently DFA'd Zack Short to the Red Sox for cash considerations
New York also signed Mike Brosseau, who spent the previous two seasons with David Stearns in Milwaukee, to a minor league deal
Down in the minors, two-way star Nolan McLean cracked another home run with the Brooklyn Cyclones
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner offered some high praise of top prospect Christian Scott