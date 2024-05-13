ICYMI in Mets Land: Brandon Nimmo plays hero off bench to avoid being swept by Braves

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...

Brandon Nimmo wasn't healthy enough to crack the Mets' starting lineup after leaving Saturday with an injury, but he found a way to make an impact in the series finale

After coming off the bench as a pinch runner, the star outfielder cracked a walk-off homer to help the Mets avoid the sweep

New York is hoping to be able to carry that positive momentum into this week's series against the division-leading Phillies

Tylor Megill was dominant again in what could be his final rehab appearance, allowing just one run across 5.1 innings in Triple-A

Jonah Tong has also been spectacular of late, receiving a promotion to High-A Brooklyn after his hot start