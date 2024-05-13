ICYMI in Mets Land: Brandon Nimmo plays hero off bench to avoid being swept by Braves
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Brandon Nimmo wasn't healthy enough to crack the Mets' starting lineup after leaving Saturday with an injury, but he found a way to make an impact in the series finale
After coming off the bench as a pinch runner, the star outfielder cracked a walk-off homer to help the Mets avoid the sweep
New York is hoping to be able to carry that positive momentum into this week's series against the division-leading Phillies
Tylor Megill was dominant again in what could be his final rehab appearance, allowing just one run across 5.1 innings in Triple-A
Luisangel Acuna continued his hot streak with two more hits and a stolen base in Syracuse's win
Jonah Tong has also been spectacular of late, receiving a promotion to High-A Brooklyn after his hot start
Ryan Clifford and Brandon Sproat also continued their climb through the organization with a promotion to Double-A Binghamton