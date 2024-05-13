ICYMI: Kylian Mbappé Has Announced His Exit From Paris Saint-Germain

Over the weekend, French footballer Kylian Mbappé announced his exit from the Paris Saint-Germain football club at the end of the season. The news comes amidst rumors of him moving to Real Madrid. This summer marks the end of the football star's contract with PSG.

Taking to Instagram to let his fans know, Mbappé spoke with fondness of the team in his announcement, "I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at PSG. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks." The 25-year-old thanked the fans and praised the organization, "I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made." Rumors of his move to Real Madrid only grew when he hinted that he would "leave his country" in the next step of his career. He said, "It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this - a new challenge after seven years."

Mbappé currently holds the record as PSG's all-time top scorer with 255. Following the departure announcement. Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said to reporters, "All I can say is marvellous things about Kylian Mbappé as a footballer and person." He added, "I understand his decision. He has been here for seven years and as a club legend. He has given everything to this club, and this club has given him everything as well. I wish him all the best for the future. I have been proud to have him in this team. He has helped us and is a leader, and he has done so with a smile on his face." As for the future of PSG, coach Enrique said, "Regardless of those who are here or who are absent, my aim is to be stronger next season. PSG will continue to be a great team and we'll get even better. We will bring in players with strong mentality and players who identify with the club...that's how life works."

ICYMI, watch Mbappé exit announcement below.