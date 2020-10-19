Ice is hot, Swift is fast, and other truths that will save your season | The Fantasy Rush
Jared is in first place in his work fantasy league, but that didn’t stop him from dropping his Week 6 contest to the last place team. Understandable. After all, Rosé All Golladay was fighting for its playoff life, and is managed by a Yahoo Sports Fantasy Expert (and Jared’s co-host) Liz Loza. In the sixth episode of The Fantasy Rush, Loza learns to trust a QB who has tilted her in the past, highlights an accurately monikered running back, and celebrates her birthday by welcoming a surprise guest to her Burbank studio (not really).