Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce back on ice ahead of Game 5

As the Carolina Hurricanes head to New York to attempt to keep their season alive in Game 5 against the New York Rangers on Monday, injured defenseman Brett Pesce skated with a small group of players at PNC Arena on Sunday.

Pesce has been out since Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders with a right leg injury suffered when he made a tight turn in his own zone.

Before the series against the Rangers, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell left the door open to Pesce’s eventual return.

“If everything goes as expected, he will play games in this round, Maybe not right away,” Waddell said.

Pesce has yet to practice with the full Hurricanes team. The Hurricanes are down 3-1 in their second-round series against the Rangers after Saturday night’s 4-3 win in Game 4.

Pesce was on the ice with the fourth line from Saturday’s game — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi — along with Pyotr Kochetkov and a handful of other extra players.

