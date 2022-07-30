George Russell takes sensational maiden pole at Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 30, 2022 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after qualifying in pole position - GETTY IMAGES

George Russell takes maiden pole position ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Verstappen suffers power issue and finishes 10th; Hamilton seventh

Sergio Perez eliminated in Q2

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third.

Russell's Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

"Come on, whoooo, come on, yes, you beauty, you beauty," said Russell over the radio, unable to hide his delight at his maiden pole and Mercedes' first of the season.

"Amazing. We needed that."

Verstappen locked up at Turn 2 on his opening run in Q3, finishing 1.7 seconds behind, and then reported he had no power as he geared up for his final attempt. "Nothing works," he yelled, unable to improve on his first Q3 attempt.

Mercedes struggled for pace in practice but Russell pulled out one of the laps of his career - finishing eight tenths clear of Hamilton - to take the front spot for Sunday's 70-lap race.

"I am over the moon," said Russell. "That last lap was mega. I came across the line and saw P1 and it was an incredible feeling.

"There are no points for qualifying but we are going to be absolutely going for it. It has been a special day."

Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez took aim at Haas driver Kevin Magnussen after he finished 11th.

Perez claimed the Dane disrupted his speediest lap, saying over the radio: "F****** Magnussen. Yeah I was blocked there by Magnussen."

04:32 PM

Man of the moment

Damon Hill is impressed, taking to Twitter to express his feelings

Stunner! George Russell, epic!!! Lewis knobbled with a dodgy DRS. But awesome performance by Goerge. The boy is special. Lando too. What fun!

All eyes on Russell - REUTERS

04:28 PM

Lewis Hamilton's take on matters

I tried to open the DRS and it wouldn't open, which is not great. I was feeling great, it would have been great for the team to be near the front as well. Congratulations to George, it's great for the team. It's huge, we definitely didn't expect that.

04:17 PM

A surprise pole sitter

Hands up who picked that front of the grid?

A Ferrari sandwich - REUTERS

04:11 PM

Russell reacts to a maiden pole position

Over the moon, absolutely buzzing. Yesterday was our worst Friday of the season, everyone was working so hard. That last lap... the lap time kept on coming. I came across the line and saw the screen that we were P1. It was an incredible feeling. I don't know [if we are back.] We need to look into it and understand where that came from today. We generally have good race pace. We are going to be absolutely going for it. It was a very special day in my life.

04:10 PM

Carlos Sainz speaks after his front row

Feeling better and better every race and qualifying session. Today I felt like I had the pace for pole. It went away from us in the end. Congratulations to George because he must have done a pretty good lap there. I think we have the pace [for the race tomorrow]... I think it will be an exciting race.

04:10 PM

Charles Leclerc reacts to third place

Mostly we are focusing on ourselves. I have been struggling massivelyw ith the tyres and have a lot of incosnsitency to get the tyres in the right window. I struggled to put a lap together. I think we have the pace in the car to come back to the front tomorrow. The pace is there. We just need to understand what went wrong with the tyres today and I am pretty sure we can come back tomorrow.

04:03 PM

Q3 - Top 10

RUS 1:17.377 SAI +0.044 LEC +0.190 NOR +0.392 OCO +0.641 ALO +0.701 HAM +0.765 BOT +0.780 RIC +1.002 VER +1.446

04:02 PM

GEORGE RUSSELL TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2022 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

He is pretty happy on the radio! "You beauty!" he says. Quite right.

04:01 PM

Q3 - Can Russell do this?

This would be something... he has blistering pace!

He crosses the line to beat Sainz's time by 0.044s! From nowhere?!

04:00 PM

Q3 - Leclerc loses time in sector two...

Sainz is 0.054s up... Verstappen has aborted his lap I think...

Leclerc can't do it! Sainz improves!

And Russell is on a flyer!

03:59 PM

Q3 - Leclerc goes fastest in sector one

Just! Sainz is two tenths up on his previous best time after on sector though!

03:58 PM

Q3 - Does Verstappen have a problem?

He says he has no power and is then given a "FAIL 21" message from his race engineer.

03:58 PM

Q3 - Verstappen languishing in seventh

Guess he didn't have fresh tyres on the first run. Can he find the pace?

03:57 PM

Q3 - Sainz's lap will take some beating

Three minutes remain in the session, everyone should get one more lap in... can Mercedes keep their provisional front row start here?

03:54 PM

Q3 -Top 10 after the first runs

SAI 1:17.505 RUS +0.463 LEC +0.480 HAM +0.637 ALO +0.798 NOR +1.071 VER +1.318 OCO +1.385 BOT +1.458 RIC +1.836

03:53 PM

Q3 - Alonso briefly into third with a time eight tenths off Sainz

But he is then beaten by Hamilton, with a half-decent lap... and then Russell goes into second, quicker than Leclerc! Interesting, that.

03:53 PM

Q3 - Leclerc sets a 1:17.985...

Norris can't beat that... but Carlos Sainz can, with three purple sectors. He's nearly a half second quicker than Leclerc!

Alonso going well, as is Russell...

03:52 PM

Q3 - It's a 28.5 flat for Ocon in S1

But a 28.330 for Leclerc... Norris is a couple of tenths off that, roughly equivalent to Ocon. Sainz goes quicker still in sector one, with Alonso a couple of tenths away.

03:50 PM

Q3 - First runs under way

Let us keep and eye on the sector times. All 10 cars are currently on track.

03:49 PM

Q3 begins!

12 minutes, 10 drivers left and one man to claim pole position.

03:49 PM

Wonder if an Alpine (Alonso) or a McLaren (Norris) can sneak onto the second row?

It's possible with Perez out and the true pace of Mercedes not really known.

03:43 PM

Q2 - Top 10 and gaps

VER 1:17.703 LEC +0.065 ALO +0.201 SAI +0.243 HAM +0.332 NOR +0.418 RUS +0.451 RIC +0.495 OCO +0.513 BOT +0.742

03:42 PM

Q2 ends - Perez out!

"Magnussen. Yeah was blocked by Magnussen," is what he says on the radio.

OUT: PER, ZHO, MAG, STR, MSC

03:41 PM

Q2 - Ricciardo the man in danger now

He's in 10th and is trying to improve... and does, into eighth. That should secure him a spot. Norris backs off as he knows he is through.

03:40 PM

Q2 - Final runs under way

Ocon also trying to improve to get into the top 10. Bottas goes eighth! Norris now with the quickest first sector time.

Ocon now into eighth, that pushes Perez into the drop zone. And Perez is not on the track! He's out!

03:39 PM

Q2 - Hamilton not on track, nor is Alonso

I think both men will be safe and comfortably so. Everyone else is lapping.

Magnussen needs to improve. He approaches the line and stays 13th, so he is out. Difficult. can Bottas find his way into the top 10?

03:38 PM

Q2 - Perez reports some drops of rain on the back straight

Nothing significant. But there are some very dark clouds in that area of the track now.

03:37 PM

Q2 - Four minutes remain

Perez has his lap time reinstated which puts him ninth. Not sure it helps him that much as he's ninth. He's on a second hot lap anyway.

Sainz's best time is only good enough for fourth, behind compatriot Alonso.

03:35 PM

Q2 - Hamilton does move into the top three

A time 0.332s slower than Verstappen. Russell a couple of tenths further back. That time from Alonso looks good, doesn't it?

Leclerc improves to go second by just 0.065s, what can Sainz do?

03:35 PM

Q2 - Second runs under way

Russell improving as is Hamilton. Not sure it'll be good enough for the top three from either, though. Touch and go...

03:34 PM

Q2 - Order and gaps

VER 1:17.703 ALO +0.201 NOR +0.418 RIC +0.749 ZHO +0.937 OCO +1.038 LEC +1.066 BOT +1.082 SAI +1.146 RUS +1.180

DROP ZONE: HAM +1.360 STR +1.458 MAG +1.675 MSC +2.386 PER (no time)

Expect these will change quite dramatically on the second runs.

03:32 PM

Q2 - Alonso with a great time!

Only two tenths off Verstappen. He has been driving superbly all season, as usual.

03:31 PM

Q2 - Verstappen knocks Lando off the top spot

By four tenths. and with a 1:17.703. Perez has a lap time deleted for a track limits infringement.

Russell 1.180s off Verstappen and Hamilton 1.360s off him as it stands.

03:30 PM

Q2 - Norris at the top!

Decent lap, a 1:18.121. That is four tenths quicker than Perez and six tenths quicker than Leclerc and Sainz, all of whom I am sure are on old soft tyres.

03:28 PM

Q2 - Both Mercedes cars out early here

Was their pace genuine? Well, it might have been, but the other teams' might have a lot more pace to burn.

03:26 PM

Q2 begins!

You know the drill.

03:21 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

HAM 1:18.374 RUS +0.033 SAI +0.060 VER +0.135 NOR +0.279 ALO +0.342 RIC +0.401 LEC +0.432 OCO +0.492 BOT +0.561 ZHO +0.599 MAG +0.619 PER +0.744 MSC +0.790 STR +0.831

03:20 PM

Q1 ends - Hamilton fastest

It's a Mercedes 1-2 believe it or not.

OUT: TSU, ALB, VET, GAS, LAT

Gasly out after having his lap deleted and he was the first man to take the flag in any case.

03:19 PM

Q1 - Latifi fastest in sector one!

Loses a bit of time in sector two, mind you... he needs to find a good lap here. He doesn't, though, and stays 20th and last.

Both Aston Martins in danger here, especially Vettel.

03:18 PM

Q1 - Hamilton goes fastest

And Russell into second... interesting? Don't know. I don't expect them to finish up there in 50 minutes' time...

Ricciardo gets himself out of danger and into sixth. Lance Stroll improves but may be in danger of dropping out here as he only goes 14th... and the chequered flag falls.

03:17 PM

Q1 - Final runs ongoing

Not sure what's up with Daniel Ricciardo either at this track or this season in general. He's in 19th currently and needs to find a few tenths to make it through to Q2 here.

03:16 PM

Q1 - A few minutes remain

Latifi, quickest man in FP3, gets himself out of danger for now for Williams, pushing his team-mate into 16th.

Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo and Tsunoda are the other men in the bottom five as it stands.

03:15 PM

Q1 - Magnussen improving

He is on the cusp of the drop zone as it stands, but is well up on where he needs to be. As is his team-mate. But will that be enough come the end of the session?

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2022 in Budapest, Hungar - Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Magnussen into eighth for Haas and Schumacher then into ninth. Not much in it between them but that is more encouraging for a team who brought a big update kit here.

03:13 PM

Q1 - Sainz in second

That's within a tenth of Verstappen. Mick Schumacher still with no time set. He is out on track again, though.

03:12 PM

Q1 - Hamilton improves, as does Norris

Hamilton in second, 0.124s off Verstappen with Norris within a tenth of the Dutchman and Russell less than a tenth behind that too.

Leclerc on a quick lap here and he comes in second now, 0.297s off Verstappen, who had just improved his time. But as soon as he does that Sainz beats him to second spot. That pushes Zhou into the drop zone.

03:10 PM

Q1 - Drivers in the drop zone

ZHO, LAT, STR, VET, MSC

Seven or so minutes remain. Schumacher yet to set a lap time. A proper one, anyway.

03:09 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

VER 1:18.972 PER +0.326 RUS +0.384 SAI +0.525 NOR +0.742 BOT +0.834 HAM +0.940 ALO +1.031 RIC +1.105 LEC +1.187

03:08 PM

Q1 - Verstappen improves again by a couple of tenths

And then Perez slots into second, 0.326s behind his team-mate. Russell has also improved to a similar time to Perez in fourth. Track evolution will be quite big here.

Leclerc's first timed lap is good enough for tenth but I imagine he will go again. Sainz into fifth, but half a second off Verstappen. Not sure if Leclerc made a mistake.

03:07 PM

Q1 - Bottas into third

I will give you a full order once the Ferraris have set lap times. Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher the only other cars not to set lap times yet.

03:06 PM

Q1 - 12 minutes remain

Good time from Norris, half a second down on Verstappen but quicker than the Mercedes cars by a couple of tenths. Leclerc and Sainz about to start their flying laps now.

03:04 PM

Q1 - Verstappen sets the early pace

His time of 1:19.020 is seven tenths quicker than Hamilton and eight-tenths quicker than Russell. The good news for Mercedes is that Sergio Perez is behind both Russell and Hamilton, so far.

03:04 PM

Q1 - Verstappen the quickest man in sector one

He's a couple of tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton. Bottas the new fastest man overall, but then Hamilton beats him by the best part of a couple of tenths.

03:03 PM

Q1 - First flying laps under way

Magnussen the first man to set a lap time with a 1:20.388 but he is beaten immediately by Lance Stroll by a tenth and a half.

03:01 PM

Q1 - Vettel makes it into the session

He shunted into the barriers at the end of FP3 so well done to the Aston Martin mechanics for getting him out in time.

03:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

18 minutes to go, five drivers to be eliminated.

03:00 PM

A matter of moments to go until Q1 begins

Here's a view of the dark clouds I talked about. Well, a photo of them on a TV screen in the media centre.

A view of dark clouds

02:55 PM

Weather update

It's still dry. And the darker area on the outside of the track has brightened up. Don't get your hopes up for any rain in other words. Official risk of rain for the session is 30 per cent.

The sun is out on some of the track but it is dark in the distance.

02:51 PM

Would definitely keep an eye out for McLaren today

Norris and Ricciardo both finished well up the order in FP2 yesterday and should be favourites to lead the midfield. There is possibility that they could even be ahead of Mercedes in a dry qualifying too. Maybe even a good one.

Lando Norris of Great Britain, McLaren F1 Team, MCL35M, Mercedes engine in action during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Image

02:47 PM

Just under 15 minutes to go until Q1 starts

Pretty good attendance here this weekend. Plenty of fans, plenty of Verstappen fans in orange. A bit of noise in the main grandstands as we approach qualifying. The Ferraris looked mightily quick here yesterday and will take some beating all things being fair and equal.

02:45 PM

Guenther Steiner interview: Russian sponsors of Haas always paid their bills - but we had to change

Steiner became the unlikely star of Netflix's F1 documentary Drive to Survive with his honest and expletive-laden appearances. He speaks to Telegraph Sport about the team's turbulent opening to the season, his loyalty to the team and whether Drive to Survive has had its time. Read the full interview here.

02:33 PM

We might not get a wet qualifying session...

...but why not enjoy some pictures of F1 cars running in the rain anyway?

Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW44 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 30, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action leaves a trail of spray due to rain during practice - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

02:27 PM

The weather view from the back of the press box

This is where most of the rain came from earlier today. It's not exactly dark any more. My money would be on a dry session. It's a little darker over the other side of the track - where the main grandstand is on the pit straight - but no sign of rain at the moment.

A view of the clouds in the final sector of the track with the paddock in the foreground - The Telegraph

02:19 PM

Current constructor standings

02:13 PM

Driver standings heading into this round, top 10

02:03 PM

Current conditions at the track

At the moment the W Series race is happening and, although they (for some reason) began under the Safety Car, they are running on dry tyres. The track is dry on line and a bit damp off it. But nothing to suggest it would be anything but slicks for F1 cars at the moment.

There is around a 40 per cent chance of rain for qualifying as it stands, though it does not look too dark in the distance.

01:53 PM

Observations from final practice

Final practice is usually the best practice session from which to make conclusions. Not so today. It had rained heavily in the hour before FP3 began. Light rain then continued steadily for the first part of the session before easing off and stopping towards the end.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - AP

Sebastian Vettel binned it in the final 10 minutes, bringing out a red flag. Mercedes struggled with tyre warm-up as they have all season, really. Neither Hamilton or Russell were at all comfortable out there. It was a surprise to see Latifi cross the line and take the fastest time by 0.6sec over Leclerc but, really, that was due to him being pretty much the last man over the line.

01:47 PM

Times from (a wet) final practice an hour or so ago

Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1min 41.480secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:42.141 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:42.381 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:43.205 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:43.434 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:43.570 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:43.589 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:43.743 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:44.178 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:44.655 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:44.832 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:45.156 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.570 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:45.624 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:45.638 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.691 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:45.850 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.930 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:46.091 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:48.240

01:26 PM

Formula One launches Drive It Out initiative

By Luke Slater

Formula One has launched a new initiative aimed at stopping abuse in the sport, calling for social media companies to do more to help online.

F1’s ’Drive It Out’ initiative comes three weeks after there were reports of sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators to other attendees at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Those reports left Lewis Hamilton feeling “disgusted and disappointed” and prompted Formula One to show messages on big screens urging fans at the track to treat each other with respect on race day.

In a video released on Sunday morning, all 20 drivers, FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali took part in voicing Drive It Out’s message.

"Formula One is all about competition and rivalry. But also respect. Respect as competitors, respect for our fans, respect for the whole F1 family,” the message began.

“Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. If you cannot be respectful then don't be part of our sport. We cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it. We have a duty to call this out and say 'no more'.

“We are acting as a community to block those who abuse others online. We won't allow abuse at our races. But we also need social media platforms to tackle abuse online head-on.

“Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans. We are united and ask you to join us in driving this out of all sport and society.”

F1 launched its ‘We Race As One’ initiative in 2020, which was along similar lines. One of its main aims was tackling inequality, yet it recently came under criticism by Hamilton.

Speaking after the reported abuse in Austria three weeks ago, the Mercedes driver questioned whether that particular F1 campaign made anything better in the sport.

"We Race As One was all good and well but it was just words," he said. "It didn't actually do anything. There was no funding towards anything."