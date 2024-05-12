Hundreds welcome home world champion Price

Lauren Price arrives back in Ystrad Mynach after her historic boxing win [BBC]

Hundreds of people have turned out to welcome home Wales’ first female world champion boxer, Lauren Price.

The street outside her grandmother's home in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly county, was packed with friends and well-wishers.

Price became this country's 14th world champion in front of a large crowd at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Saturday night.

She said she wanted to "keep on creating a legacy for Wales".

And, as excitement and pride reached fever pitch, Price's nan Linda Jones said she was "over the moon" about the win.

"I think she deserves every minute of her glory," she added.

Linda, who brought up the fighter alongside late husband Derek, prepared the new champion a Sunday dinner - with pigs in blankets on the menu as per Price's request.

Waiting out on the street was Ffion Perry, who had been at the fight.

"The atmosphere was absolutely incredible," she said.

Lots of young fans wanted an autograph from the new world champion [BBC]

"I've known Lauren since she was little, we used to kickbox together.

"There was no doubt in my mind she would hit it out of the park," she added.

Jess Jenkins, who watched with friends from home, added: "She really showed us Welsh people how to do it.

"It was a very, very good fight and we're all really proud of her."

Price said she was "overwhelmed" at the turn out.

"I'll be honest I didn't think I would get a crowd like this today.

"But they've blown me out the park once again - there's nothing quite like Welsh fans."

Wales’ first female world champion boxer was met by hundreds on the streets of her home town [BBC]

No stranger to success, by the age of 12 Price was already a kickboxing champion, has won international football caps for Wales and won gold in boxing at the previous Olympics in Tokyo.

Nevertheless, she described her fight against the USA's Jessica McCaskill as "one of the best nights of my career".

Walking out to Dafydd Iwan's Yma O Hyd, she said the atmosphere had been electric.

"I thought coming out to that, with Welsh fans singing along, would be insane and it certainly lived up to my expectations," she said.

Regarding what comes next, Lauren said: "I believe I've got many more big fights to come.

"Welsh boxing is only just getting started and I'm excited for the future."