Hull KR scraps deal with P&O Ferries

Hull KR has confirmed it has terminated a commercial deal with P&O Ferries just one day after it was announced.

On Friday the club revealed P&O would become a 'Platinum Partner'.

However, the move was criticised by some who cited the mass sacking of ferry workers two years ago.

In a statement, the rugby league club admitted it had "underestimated the continuing depth of feeling", adding it was "inappropriate" to continue with the partnership.

The club insisted it had entered into the partnership with P&O "in good faith", adding it was designed to "support many grass roots activities".

Following the announced, the club had engaged with supporters, stakeholders and Hull East MP Karl Turner, said the statement.

It continued: "It is important to us that our community know we will always try to do the right thing, and to represent them in the best way possible."

Earlier, a P&O spokesman said: "We are proud to have operated in the heart of Hull for almost 60 years.

"Through our partnership with Hull KR we aimed to make a deeper contribution to the local community around our port and particularly to grass roots activities. We wish the club well and hope to work with them again in future.”

Hull KR announced on Friday that P&O would be the Robins' Official Ferry Partner for the 2024 and 2025 Betfred Super League seasons

At the time, Rovers said the collaboration would "elevate both brands" with the closeness of the club's stadium at Craven Park and the port.

However, Darren Procter, national secretary of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMT), who formerly worked for P&O in Hull, said he was "absolutely astounded" by the move.

The shipping company, which runs services between Hull and Rotterdam, sacked 786 seafarers in 2022, leading to protests by workers and politicians.

They were fired without notice or union consultation and replaced with low-paid agency staff, which the company later admitted had broken the law.

Following the sackings, the government announced a review of all its contracts with P&O Ferries.

Mr Procter, who had left P&O before the sackings but who joined in the protests as part of his role with the RMT, led calls for the Rovers to reconsider the partnership.

"People are still scarred to this day with the actions P&O Ferries took," he added.

