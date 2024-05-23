Hull KR back Gorman signs new three-year contract

Hull Kingston Rovers utility back Louix Gorman has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The highly-rated teenager has put pen to paper on a contract tying tying him to Craven Park until the end of the 2027 season.

Gorman,19, who can play at centre, on the wing or at full-back, has been out on dual registration loan with Championship side Featherstone Rovers this season after making his first-team debut against Wigan last August.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: ‘Louix’s one of our academy graduates and one of our own after coming through the juniors at Beverley Braves.

"He is a pleasure to coach and he lives the Hull KR way every day. He’s a quality person and that’s what we want in our club. We want more academy players to come through with Louix’s work ethic and attitude.’

"It’s a big step in the right direction to where I want to go in the future," said Gorman.