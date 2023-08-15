Hugh Freeze has assembled one of the most impressive staffs in college football

On paper, the coaching staff that Hugh Freeze assembled appears to be top-notch.

While this staff has yet to coach a game on the field, the experience that they bring to the Plains is deemed worthy of honor. FootballScoop.com has ranked every “new” staff in college football and has listed Auburn at No. 3 on the list.

Football Scoop’s Doug Samuels highlighted the hires of Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts but gives Montgomery the nod as Freeze’s “biggest hire” due to the electric offense that the two offensive masterminds can potentially produce.

I think one of the most intriguing scheme storylines in college football is what the Auburn offense will look like with the combination of Freeze and Montgomery. One thing is certain – the new-look Auburn offense will definitely push the tempo. Freeze has had explosive and efficient offenses wherever he has been, and Montgomery’s best offenses have stretched the field vertically about as good as any college football teams in recent memory with gap scheme runs dominating on the ground.

How can this coaching staff reach its full potential? It starts on defense. The pendulum in the SEC has swung away from solid defensive play and is now trending toward high-power offenses. Roberts and the Tigers’ defense must find a way to limit the conference’s top offenses.

To win, and compete for national titles like their fan base expects, Ron Roberts and Auburn are going to have to get the defense to play at a higher level than the previous staff, as the offensive gauntlet of the SEC West should be upgraded in a number of areas.

Auburn’s staff is ahead of Nebraska, Purdue, and Colorado in Football Scoops’ rankings.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire