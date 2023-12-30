Huge European club in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips from Man City

Kalvin Phillips could be heading for the exit door (PA Wire)

Juventus are in talks with Manchester City about signing Kalvin Phillips when the January transfer window opens.

The England international, who wants first-team football to ensure he retains his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, is also a target for Newcastle United.

City would hope to sell the 28-year-old and it remains to be seen if they would accept a loan deal for a player who has only been given 89 minutes in the Premier League by Pep Guardiola this season.

Juventus hope to bolster their midfield as Paul Pogba faces the prospect of a four-year ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance while Nicolo Fagioli is serving a seven-month suspension for breaching betting regulations.

Newcastle have lost Sandro Tonali for the rest of the season, with the Italy international also banned for betting, and Eddie Howe has been looking for reinforcements for his injury-hit midfield.

They are yet to submit a bid for Phillips, with Financial Fair Play concerns an issue for the Magpies if they try to fund a permanent transfer.

Phillips cost City £42m when they signed him from Leeds in 2022 but the midfielder has only been granted two Premier League starts and just six in all competitions by Guardiola.

He has only begun two matches this season, in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle and the Champions League dead rubber against Red Star Belgrade, when he scored his first City goal from the penalty spot.

Guardiola said in October that he would not stand in Phillips’ way if he wanted to move in the winter transfer window.