Hufanga explains 49ers' catchy motto for interceptions

The 49ers have made it a habit making opponents pay whenever the opportunity to create a turnover presents itself.

During an interview Tuesday on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show, safety Talanoa Hufanga confirmed the 49ers' vaunted defense has a catchphrase to commemorate such occasions.

"Tips and overthrows, everybody says you got to get those," Hufanga said.

The 49ers All-Pro safety then broke down why he always seems to be near the ball whenever there is an opportunity to create a turnover.

"Honestly, god has blessed me in many ways," Hufanga said. "We drill it in practice, so it's not like it's new. We do tips and overthrow drills where you get ready just so any opportunity that comes. But I've been blessed just to be a part of a great team with great guys, Fred [Warner] obviously making those plays and helping me get my opps. Anyway I can help them get their opps too later on in the season. I'll do my best to get them guys some interceptions as well."

Since Hufanga took over as a starting safety last season, he has recorded six interceptions. Three of those have come as a result of a tipped or deflected pass, highlighting the innate ball skills that help make Hufanga one of the most dynamic safeties in the league.

After registering at least one interception in each of the first three games, the 49ers will look to continue their streak against the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 4 matchup Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

