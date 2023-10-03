Hudson High School football's 'historic program' passed down through generations

HUDSON – Macky, JB, Jack and Johnny B.

Four different people, but each with the same name: John B. McPartlen. Their roots sprout a timeline of Hudson High football history.

The latest is listed as Johnny McPartlen, a fifth-generation McPartlen and freshman defensive back/receiver, on the team’s current roster. The original was known as Macky, a 1941 Hudson graduate. In between are ‘63 grad JB and ‘91 grad Jack.

Johnny B is one of seven Hawks whose fathers played at the school. They are the sons of former captains and Super Bowl champions.

“I was raised in a town where the goal is to play football,” said junior lineman Joe Edie, son of, yes, Joe Edie, Class of ‘98. “You have this historic program that’s been around for multiple centuries. It definitely influenced me, having my dad as a player.”

Joe the elder also has a freshman son, Toby, on the team, which is 2-2 after Friday's overtime loss to Maynard/AMSA.

“He’s been my coach throughout youth (football) and he’s always taught me the game,” Toby said. “It’s really special, knowing all the things that he did, and trying to replicate that.”

“Neither one of them has missed a Thanksgiving day game,” the father said, “and the fact that they, for the first time since before they were playing tackle football, have an opportunity be on the same field together representing the great town of Hudson brings me joy and optimism for the future of the program.”

Additionally, junior lineman Jake Prendergast's father, Chris, was a member of the Class of '90.

Hudson's Yates the son of a Super Bowl winner

Junior lineman Cameron Yates is well aware of his father’s legacy. Chris Yates was a tackle and defensive end on Hudson’s 1991 Super Bowl-winning team that went 11-1. Cam Yates' brother, Ryan, now playing for Assumption, was a captain last season. Their grandfather played football for Owen Kilcoyne at Hudson Catholic in the early '60s.

“He has a banner in the gym and I like looking at it and seeing how they won the Super Bowl that year,” Cameron said, “and that motivates our team and me especially.”

"It has been fun watching my sons grow up playing football in Hudson from 2nd grade on, and now at Hudson High School," Chris Yates said in an email. "Football in Central Mass towns like Hudson can be cyclical, and I feel lucky that I experienced the amount of success at Hudson High School playing football that I did, and I know Ryan and Cameron feel the same about their experience. We all seemed to hit the timing right and caught Hudson High football on the upswing."

Owen Nanartowich is a junior captain whose father, Mike, played on two Hudson teams that went to Super Bowls (‘81 and ‘82).

“Knowing that he’s stepped onto Morgan Bowl (Hudson’s home field), too, and he played on that grass – it's just really cool because I know he’s a part of me on the field,” Owen said.

“He always motivated me to go out there and play my hardest.”

Mike Nanartowich, who is Hudson’s longtime boys hockey coach, isn’t taking for granted watching his son play on the same field he did.

“I find myself at times emotional watching Owen play for HHS,” Mike said. “Owen in recent years has excelled at the game of football. He has a drive and passion to help his teammates and the school that he has been waiting so long to represent. Each time I see him on the grass at Morgan Bowl as well as other schools, I do remember all the memories I created with my teammates, and I know he is making those special memories with his teammates as well.”

Jack McPartlen, aka Johnny B’s father, was a captain for the 1990 team and has served as a youth football coach, among other sports, for the past eight years.

“Sports and football have always been a big part of our lives,” he said. “As a coach, it has been so important to present what it means to the student athletes to be a better teammate, family member and person, but with the focus on sports to teach those lessons.”

Hudson’s Attaways part of football tradition for three generations

One member of the Hawks never has his dad in the stands, but on the sidelines.

Junior quarterback Jake Attaway’s father is the team’s first-year head coach, Zac Attaway, whose brother, Bryant, also played QB for the Hawks. Their father, Jim, was a defensive coordinator under former coach Dan McAnespie.

“It was nice to share that with my father,” Zac said. “To have the opportunity to do the same with my son that makes it that much more special, knowing that it has been going on for a long time at Hudson High.”

Jake Attaway, who wears No. 8 just as Bryant did, has been on the varsity since his freshman year and his father knows to cherish each fleeting moment.

“I know in a blink of an eye, it will be all done,” Zac said.

“I have two more years left before I’m off to college,” said Jake, whose younger brother, Max, a third-grader, also plays football. “Every practice is like a blessing. Even when he was an assistant coach, he was there to comfort me when I felt stressed. Especially freshman year, he helped a lot because I was overwhelmed with all the pressure.”

From Jim to Jake and Macky to Johnny B, the Hudson High football tradition is continuously passed down to the next generation.

“I always speak about playing with a purpose and my family’s a big reason why I play football,” Owen Nanartowich said, “so it’s definitely special.”

Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Seven sons of former Hudson High football players on current roster