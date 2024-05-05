HS FOOTBALL: Gumble and Kalitsnik headline all-star rosters for 90th Dream Game

The players of the year and two traditional championship programs are prominently represented on the rosters for the 90th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game this summer.

Lackawanna Trail running back Lukas Gumble, the top offensive player, and Delaware Valley linebacker Justin Kalitsnik, the defensive player of the year, are members of the rosters released Saturday morning by chairperson Bill Dempsey. Dunmore, which won the District 2 Class 2A championship, has nine graduated players on the City roster who will play for their coach, Kevin McHale, while Valley View, the District 2 Class 4A runner-up, has eight on the County roster, which is coached by Riverside’s Harry Armstrong.

This year’s all-star classic is July 17 at 7 p.m. at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium. The players’ Media Night is July 8 at 6 p.m.

Last summer, Riverside’s Nicholas D’Amico kicked a 27-yard, game-winning field goal to lift the County to a 23-20 win in the first overtime contest in the series. That win put the series at 42-42-4 all-time.

Gumble headlines the City roster, which has a lot of talent from teams that captured District 2 championships and made noise in the PIAA playoffs in 2023.

The 6-foot, 200-pound back who ran with power and speed had 1,642 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns on 127 carries, for an average of 12.9 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and led the Lackawanna Football Conference with 190 total points as the Lions finished with a 13-1 record that included the District 2 Class 1A championship and the program’s best start to a season with 13 straight wins.

Kalitsnik, a physical inside linebacker, is a member of the County roster. The 6-2, 180-pound four-year starter, who is committed to Old Dominion University, had 153 total tackles, including nine games with double-digit stops, and had five sacks and two interceptions to lead the Warriors to the LFC Division I and the District 2 Class 5A championships.

He finished his career with 452 total tackles and seven sacks.

Dunmore advanced the furthest in the state playoffs among the District 2 champions from the LFC. The Bucks players selected include quarterback Thomas Bowen, defensive lineman Christopher Conte, wide receiver/defensive back Dom DeSando, linebacker Nick Donvito, linemen Rogan Dougherty, Nathan Reuther and Nick Tulio, fullback Jake Hickey and athlete Danny Pigga.

Valley View athletes who will play their final game at their home stadium include wide receiver Chris Savkov, tight end Kyle Rupp, athlete Dominic Memo, center Jerry Wasilchak and linemen Steven Halloran, Robbie Nolan, Logan Smith and Alex Conserette.

Riverside had seven players chosen for the County roster. The Vikings who will play one final time for coach Armstrong are Reese Gaughan, linebacker Robby Garvey, athlete Casey O’Brien and linemen Chad Hoskins, Ed Snee, Zach Chilek and Vincent Scotti.

90th DREAM GAME

CITY

Coach: Kevin McHale, Dunmore

Dunmore: Thomas Bowen (QB); Christopher Conte (OL/DL); Dom DeSando (WR.DB); Nick Donvito (FB/LB); Rogan Dougherty (OL/DL); Jacob Hickey (FB/LB); Danny Pigga (ATH/DB); Nathan Reuther (OL/DL); Nick Tullio (C).

Holy Cross: Chris Petrucci (OL/DL).

Lackawanna Trail: Alex Castellano (OL/DL); Lukas Gumble (RB/LB); Stephen Jervis (QB); Hunter Patterson (FB/LB); Cole Rosengrant (DB); Kolbee Soltis (LB).

North Pocono: Zach Hatala (OL/DL); Brady Mapes (K); Riley Moore (WR/DB); Noah West (QB/DB).

Scranton: Javon James (OL/DL); Billy Maloney (QB/DB); Craog Pabst (LB); Adan Salazar (OL/DL).

Scranton Prep: Liam Barrett (ATH/DB); Nyeem Gonzalez (OL/DL); Cameron Palermo (OL/DL); Quinten Palermo (RB); Max Shnipes (FB/DL); Andrew Summa (LB).

Susquehanna: Steven Loby Jr. (Ol/DL); Colton Stone (TE/DE).

Wallenpaupack: Justin Kowalik (OL/DL); Ben Ostroski (OL/DL).

West Scranton: Hunter Baumgardner (RB/LB); Kyle Shea (OL/DL).

COUNTY

Coach: Harry Armstrong, Riverside

Abington Heights: Drake Jackson (DL); JJ Gorrick (OL); Kevin Schmidt (WR/DB); Anthony Curra (RB); Mason Fedor (WR/DB).

Carbondale Area: Cody Ormes (DE).

Delaware Valley: Justin Kalitsnik (FB/LB); Jayden Ramirez (WR/DB); Matt Cammarano (OL); Kolton Handy (LB).

Honesdale: Caleb Dodson (OL); Caleb Bryant (DL); Cameron Hedgelon (DB).

Lakeland: Riley Rovinsky (WR/LB); Lyndon Bello (OL/DL).

Mid Valley: Victor Holt (WR/DB); Jordan Chmielewski (QB/DB).

Old Forge: Joe Granko (TE/LB).

Riverside: Robby Garvey (RB/LB); Reese Gaughan (WR/DB); Chad Hoskins (OL/DE); Ed Snee (OL); Casey O’Brien (ATH/DB); Zach Chilek (C/DE); Vincent Scotti (DL).

Valley View: Chris Savkov (WR/DB); Kyle Rupp (TE/LB); Dominic Memo (ATH/DB); Jerry Wasilchak (C); Steven Halloran (OL/DL); Robbie Nolan (DE); Logan Smith (OL/DL); Alex Conserette (DL).

Western Wayne: Ethan Grodack (WR/DB); Alex Lucke (LB); Frankie Leyshon (QB); Carter Mistishin (LB/K).