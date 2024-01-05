Will Howard, who visited USC, commits to Ohio State in the transfer portal

Will Howard was believed to be very close to signing with the USC Trojans for the 2024 college football season. Lincoln Riley visited him. Then Howard visited USC several days later. USC’s courtship of Howard was significant. However, Miller Moss’s brilliant Holiday Bowl performance against Louisville quite reasonably — and probably — changed the outlook for all parties involved.

Two days after Moss dazzled in the Holiday Bowl, Ohio State scored just three points in the Cotton Bowl. It became obvious that Ohio State needed a starting quarterback more than USC did.

On Thursday, Howard made it official, committing to Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day.

“It was widely reported that Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, was on an official visit to Ohio State.

“Safe to say the visit was a success for the Buckeyes as Howard has committed to the Buckeyes while on campus. He will have just one season of eligibility, and will help bridge the gap for the younger Ohio State quarterbacks as they get more experience.”

What a story it would be if Howard and OSU face Moss and USC in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

