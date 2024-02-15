How to watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight card details, start times and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will face off for the featherweight title this Saturday. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria. This weekend, UFC heads to Anaheim, California where Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Illia Topuria. And that's not the only can't-miss match on the UFC 298 fight card. Middleweight Robert Whittaker will face Paulo Costa, welterweights Geoff Neal and Ian Garry will meet in the ring and bantamweights Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo will battle it out.

If you’re looking for ways to watch the Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight, know this: UFC 298 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 298 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 298 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 298 this weekend

(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) UFC 297 on ESPN+ Order UFC 298 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 298 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 298 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 298 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 298 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Feb. 17 for a pay-per-view title fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria UFC fight kicks off in Toronto with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski (-120) vs. Ilia Topuria (-100)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Paulo Costa (+180)

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal (+185) vs. Ian Garry (-225)

• Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (-175) vs. Henry Cejudo (+145)

• Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez (-210) vs. Roman Kopylov (+175)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (+110) vs. Amanda Lemos (-135)

• Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-140) vs. Justin Tafa (+115)

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (-1000) vs. Carlos Vera (+625)

• Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang (-145) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+120)

Early prelims (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Josh Quinlan (+165) vs. Danny Barlow (-200)

• Middleweight: Oban Elliott (-300) vs. Val Woodburn (+240)

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee (+160) vs. Miranda Maverick (-200)