How to watch today's Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NFL Network
It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this weekend, in addition to the jam-packed Sunday football slate, we get a Saturday tripleheader as well. One of those can't miss games? The Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals match-up today at 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals (7-6) are currently favored to win over the Vikings (7-6). Ready to tune into the Minnesota vs. Ohio showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Vikings vs. Bengals game:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Game: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel: NFL Network
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more
What channel is the Vikings vs. Bengals game on?
Sunday afternoon's Vikings vs. Bengals game will air on NFL Network. If you don't have cable or access to NFL Network, here's what we recommend to watch the Vikings vs. Bengals game today:
Where to stream the Vikings vs. Bengals game?
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can also get $20 off your first month.
For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
