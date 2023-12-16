Advertisement
How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts game on NFL Network

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Indianapolis Colts play the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this weekend, in addition to the jam-packed Sunday football slate, we get a Saturday tripleheader as well. One of those can't miss games? The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts match-up today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Colts (7-6) are currently favored to win over the Steelers (7-6). Ready to tune into the Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh showdown? Here’s how to watch the Steelers at Colts game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Colts game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Steelers vs. Colts game on?

Sunday afternoon's Steelers vs. Colts game will air on NFL Network. If you don't have cable or access to NFL Network, here's what we recommend to watch the Steelers vs. Colts game today:

Where to stream the Steelers vs. Colts game?

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch NFL Network

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can also get $20 off your first month.

(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch NFL Network, plus get ESPN+

For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!).

This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

