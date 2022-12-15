Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette in Independence Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

A December showdown in Shreveport, Louisiana, is a bit of a letdown for two of the best Group of Five teams in 2021. Houston entered the year at No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after last year’s 12-2 finish but suffered three losses in September, two in overtime. Louisiana-Lafayette’s regression from last year’s campaign was largely expected after the departures of their head coach and record-setting quarterback. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Who goes to Independence Bowl?

Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette.

When and where is the Independence Bowl?

Friday, Dec. 23, 3 p.m. ET at Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Is the Independence Bowl on TV?

ESPN is airing the game.

Louisiana has the better defense, but the high-level skill of Houston’s offense may be too much to overcome. Prediction: Houston, 31-24.

Scooby Axson: Houston

Jace Evans: Houston

Paul Myerberg: Houston

Erick Smith: Houston

Eddie Timanus: Houston

Dan Wolken: Houston

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USA TODAY Sports' 2022 All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

What are the odds and spread for Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette in the Independence Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

How has Houston performed this season?

The Cougars averaged 37.2 points per game (14th) and 463.6 yards per game (21st) but were hampered by a defense that allowed nearly those totals. Their offensive excellence and defensive porousness was on display in November’s record-setting 77-63 loss to SMU.

Who is University of Houston quarterback?

Houston QB Clayton Tune threw for 3,845 yards and 37 touchdown passes this season, which matched Southern California’s Caleb Williams and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud for most in the nation. The senior also tied for the Cougars’ rushing lead with 489 yards.

Story continues

Is Tank Dell going to the NFL?

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell recently declared for the NFL draft but said he will plan in Houston's bowl game. Dell was Tune’s top target, hauling in 103 passes (third nationally) for 1,354 yards (third) and 15 touchdowns (tied for first).

How has Louisiana-Lafayette performed this season?

Michael Desormeaux was named coach and Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge handled quarterback. Fields was the starter until he was hurt. Wooldridge suffered a season-ending injury in practice in mid-November, making Fields the starter again. With quarterback in flux, Louisiana’s offense was middling (86th in yards per game and 77th in scoring). The defense tied for 36th in points per game.

Which Louisiana-Lafayette players should I keep an eye on?

A pair of Ragin' Cajun defenders.

DB Bralen Trahan, Louisiana-Lafayette

The safety pulled in a team-high four interceptions and finished second with 73 tackles. He also had three passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

DL Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana-Lafayette

The sixth-year senior picked up seven sacks for the Ragin’ Cajuns and led the way with 12.5 tackles for loss. Hill-Green also had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 42 total tackles.

College football bowl game expert picks

SECURE THE BAG: Meet college football's first $1 million strength coach: 'He is the team'

NEXT UP: College football's next big coaching hire? Keep an eye on these successful assistants.

KEY TRAITS: What makes successful college football coaching hire?

SMART STAFF: The key to success for Georgia football? Let's start with team's (massive) support staff.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Independence Bowl: Time, TV, picks