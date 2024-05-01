How the House & NCAA’s agreement could help college athletes | College Football Enquirer

The Falcons' selection of Penix Jr. is even more confusing than you realize | The Exempt List

<p>Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to discuss the perplexing circumstances around the Atlanta Falcons' first round selection of QB Michael Penix Jr. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>