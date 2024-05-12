Hounds get trio of Gold Gloves on All-LSC team

May 11—LUBBOCK — Eastern New Mexico University's baseball team, which had previously earned only one Gold Glove award in All-Lone Star Conference postseason picks, had three in selections announced on Wednesday at the conference's baseball awards banquet, held in conjunction with the start of a four-team, double-elimination conference tournament.

Juniors Beau Preston at first base, Demetrio Archuleta at second and Tucker Gideon in the outfield notched gold gloves. Meantime, junior left fielder/relief pitcher Luciano Terilli was named to the All-LSC second team as a utilityman while junior right-hander Gavin Perry was a third-team choice.

Only shortstop Endy Villalona (2017) had been chosen for a gold glove from ENMU prior to this season. Playing center field, Gideon registered a perfect fielding percentage in 118 chances, while Preston committed just two errors during the campaign and Archuleta had just three.

Terilli played in all 50 games and led the team in hitting (.363) with 65 hits, 36 walks, seven sacrifice flies, 45 runs scored and 43 RBIs while compiling a 1-1 record and three saves on the mound. Perry was the staff ace for the Greyhounds, posting a 7-4 record with three complete games and a 5.13 earned run average over 72 innings.

Special awards went to Carson Ogilvie of Lubbock Christian, player of the year; Rawley Hector of Texas-Tyler, pitcher of the year; Kyle Micklus of West Texas A&M, newcomer of the year, and Isaac Stanwick of Texas A&M International freshman of the year. Regular-season champion Lubbock Christian had the coaching staff of the year, led by head coach Nathan Blackwood.