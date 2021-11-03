Hornets vs. Warriors: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, where they fell behind by double-digits in the first half and couldn’t quite fight their way back into the game.

For the Hornets, there are no injuries to report.

For the Warriors, Damion Lee is listed as day-to-day with a right shoulder injury and James Wiseman is out as he continues to rehab his knee injury.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Golden State Warriors