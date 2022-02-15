Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (29-29) are coming off a 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, despite a 35-point, 10-rebound, and 9-assist effort from Terry Rozier.

The Timberwolves (30-27) are coming off a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, led by Anthony Edwards’ 37-point performance.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s 40-point performance

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle), Cody Martin (foot), and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out.

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV (arm) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves

F Anthony Edwards

F Jarred Vanderbilt

C Karl Anthony-Towns

G D’Angelo Russell

G Patrick Beverley

1

1