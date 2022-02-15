Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (29-29) are coming off a 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, despite a 35-point, 10-rebound, and 9-assist effort from Terry Rozier.
The Timberwolves (30-27) are coming off a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, led by Anthony Edwards’ 37-point performance.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle), Cody Martin (foot), and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out.
Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV (arm) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G Terry Rozier
G LaMelo Ball
Minnesota Timberwolves
F Anthony Edwards
C Karl Anthony-Towns
G D’Angelo Russell
