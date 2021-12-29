Hornets vs. Pacers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (18-17) are coming off a 123-99 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Pacers (14-20) are coming off a 113-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets at Pacers notable injuries:

Hornets: Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols), P.J. Washington (health and safety protocols), and Scottie Lewis (health and safety protocols) are all out.

Pacers: T.J. McConnell (wrist), Jeremy Lamb (wrist), and T.J. Warren (foot) are all out. Malcolm Brogdon (achilles) is day-to-day.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Jalen McDaniels

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Indiana Pacers