Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 25)

After an exciting contest on Sunday that saw a game-winner from Gordon Hayward, the Hornets (7-9) and Magic (7-10) square off again on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday’s game thanks to a 39-point performance from Gordon Hayward. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Charlotte.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Orlando Magic