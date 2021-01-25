Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 25)
After an exciting contest on Sunday that saw a game-winner from Gordon Hayward, the Hornets (7-9) and Magic (7-10) square off again on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday’s game thanks to a 39-point performance from Gordon Hayward. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Charlotte.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 25
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Cole Anthony
Guard – Evan Fournier
Forward – James Ennis III
Forward – Aaron Gordon
Center – Nikola Vucevic