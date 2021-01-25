Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 25)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After an exciting contest on Sunday that saw a game-winner from Gordon Hayward, the Hornets (7-9) and Magic (7-10) square off again on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday’s game thanks to a 39-point performance from Gordon Hayward. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Charlotte.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Gordon Hayward

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Orlando Magic

  • Guard – Cole Anthony

  • Guard – Evan Fournier

  • Forward – James Ennis III

  • Forward – Aaron Gordon

  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Charlotte		+110+2.5O 213.5
Orlando		-134-2.5U 213.5
Game Info

Latest Stories