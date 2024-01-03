Advertisement

Hornets vs Kings Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Hornets close the game on a 17-4 run in the final 3:42 of the game to complete the comeback, defeat the Kings, 111-104. Terry Rozier led the way with 34 points and 6 assists for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges added 27 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory. De’Aaron Fox tallied 30 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Kings