Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks – April 4

The Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, April 4, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM. The game tips off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and can be seen on NBC Sports Boston and NBA League Pass.

And while the Hornets are probably having closer to the season Celtics fans envisioned for their favorite team than Boston is, the injury bug probably helps the Celtics enough that today’s contest between the two teams may be closer than most might think.

It’s sure to still be entertaining to face off with old friends Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker though, even if Gordon Hayward will not be suiting up.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: -9

Money line: 4.10 / 1.25

Over-under: 216.5

Advice and prediction

With Gordon Hayward, Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball all out injured, it may well come down to whether Boston's Jaylen Brown and his recently-contused knee are able to play. With a nine-point spread it seems safe to take the underdogs. Prediction: Celtics 112, Hornets 108

