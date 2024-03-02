Hope men's basketball can't miss inside in NCAA Division III tournament win over Anderson

The Hope College men's basketball team came into the NCAA Division III tournament on a roll, and that continued with a quick start.

The Flying Dutchmen quickly built a double-digit lead and rolled past Anderson (Ind.) University 95-79 on Friday in the first round of the tournament at Case Western Reserve.

"The first half was indicative of a team that is really dialed in. Our focus has been exceptional. We are just trying to keep our season alive," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said.

Hope (23-6) had seven players score in the first few minutes and took a commanding 27-5 lead.

The run was sparked by inside scoring from Gabe Quillan and an alley-oop by Tanner Wiegerink, capped by a 3-pointer from Josh Decker.

"It was one heck of a first half. It doesn't matter who's night it is, that is just the way we play," Wiegerink said.

Anderson had no answer for Hope's inside presence with Wiegerink scoring 22 points and Quillan scoring 18.

Hope's Tanner Wiegerink had 22 points in the NCAA opening-round victory over Anderson on Friday.

The Flying Dutchmen shot 60% from the field despite going just 3-for-14 from 3-point range. Hope also won the rebounding battle 42-30.

TJ McKenzie had 10 points off the bench, while Decker and Clayton Dykhouse each had nine points. Dykhouse and Marcus Wourman had six assists apiece and Quillan had four.

Hope totaled 25 assists in the game.

Bryson Huckaby led Anderson (23-5), which shot 39.4%, with 20 points.

"When you come out and everyone is focused, you win those battles," Dykhouse said.

