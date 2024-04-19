Honoring “Mr. San Diego”: Rotary recognizes late Padres owner Peter Seidler

SAN DIEGO (KUSI/FOX5)– It is an award that has been one of the most prestigious honors in San Diego since 1952.

Peter Seidler notified that he would be a recipient in the fall, and today his wife Sheel, accepting the award in his honor.

“One observation I have of how did business is…you can always afford to be kind,” Sheel said. “No matter what conversation you are having or who it is with.”

A difficult five months for the Seidler family and San Diego community, but it is the presence that is always felt that keeps them going strong to fulfill his legacy.

“We feel his presence, whether it’s today, or beating the Dodgers, or helping out the less fortunate in the community,” his brother Tom Seidler said.

And that influence is felt all the way down to the Padres themselves, as they work towards greatness on and off the field.

“Peter we love you, we miss you, and I am going to do everything in my power to help finish what you started,” Joe Musgrove said.

