Honolulu offensive lineman sets official visit

A Hawaii offensive lineman has scheduled a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres has set his official visit to the Lincoln campus on Friday, June 21.

Nebraska has had recent recruiting success in the state. The Cornhuskers recently received the commitment of interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua, Hawaii’s No. 1 ranked player for 2024.

He’s been receiving heavy interest from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the Utah Utes, and the Huskers. How the conference realignment for Utah from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 will affect his recruitment is unknown.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire