Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jimmie Johnson made his IndyCar debut and Alex Palou won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.
Jimmie Johnson made his IndyCar debut and Alex Palou won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.
F1 has raced just once in Florida before.
Fernando Alonso is winless so far this season in Formula One. Over in IndyCar, though, Alex Palou scored a victory for Spain. Palou picked up his first career win — in his first race with Chip Ganassi Racing — by holding off a pair of series champions in Sunday's season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.
It was a rough road, but the UFC Vegas 24 results came in on Saturday night having dropped two bouts in the final 48 hours leading up to the event. The night's main event between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and perennial top ten contender Kelvin Gastelum took place, but two supporting bouts were scratched. The UFC Vegas 24 co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was nixed as the event broadcast went live, while a bout between Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes was canceled after Fairn missed weight by several pounds on Friday. UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum In the main event, Whittaker showed why he's ranked as the top contender in the 185-pound division. "The Reaper" put on a striking clinic against No. 8 ranked Gastelum. Whittaker was the faster fighter and beat Gastelum to the punch during the exchanges. He mixed in takedowns and delivered a steady dose of kicks to the legs and body of Gastelum. Gastelum connected at times, but couldn't put together combinations. He had trouble with the range and movement of Whittaker. For every strike Gastelum landed, Whittaker landed two or three. Gastelum was outclassed the entire fight, but continued to press forward looking to connect with a big left hand. The bout went the distance, but it was a convincing win for Whittaker. All three judges scored him winning every round. "I'm feeling on top of the world," said Whittaker following the win. "This was a very hard fight. I think that a lot of people were selling Kelvin short because where he's ranked, but I think he's one of the best fighters in the division." With the win, Whittaker further solidified his place as the top contender in the division. He was defeated by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. Since then, Whittaker has gone on an impressive three-fight winning streak and believes he's earned a rematch against Adesanya. Whittaker believes the event could take place in a stadium in Australia this fall. "I think it's about time we cross paths once again. I think we can get a sold out stadium. They might even open up borders for Australia in September. Let's make that happen. Let's see if we can get a stadium in back home," said Whittaker. Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 TRENDING > Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes UFC Vegas 24 results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose — canceledHeavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun de. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena def Alexander Munoz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez def Justine Kish by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov def Juan Espino bu split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne def Loopy Godinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert def Bartosz Fabinski bu technical submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00, R1Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard def Dakota Bush by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes — bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely def Anthony Birchak by TKO (punches) at 1:31, R2
Here are the results and points standings from Barber Motorsports Park, where Alex Palou won the 2021 season opener in the NTT IndyCar Series.
Pato O'Ward will lead the field to the green flag in the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday's Honda Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.
A 10-year deal to race at the Hard Rock Stadium was confirmed ahead of Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP.
In a memo obtained by Golfweek on Monday, the PGA Tour "strongly" encouraged players and caddies to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday, a senior defense official told The Associated Press, months after a plan to inoculate them was scuttled over outrage that many Americans weren’t eligible to receive the shots. The new timing coincides with President Joe Biden’s deadline for states to make the vaccines more widely available across the U.S. Beginning Monday, anyone 16 and older qualifies to sign up and get in a virtual line to be vaccinated. The defense official said all 40 men held at the Navy base in Cuba will be offered the vaccination to comply with legal requirements regarding the treatment of prisoners and to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.
A look at what drivers said following Sunday's Cup race at Richmond Raceway.
The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee but still managed to guide the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. Brady, who picked up his seventh championship ring and was named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time with the win over the Chiefs, agreed a deal to extend his contract through the 2022 season, the team had said last month.
Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano were set to duel for the win before Alex Bowman roared by.
Every U.S. adult is now eligible to get a vaccine as of Monday, a deadline set by President Joe Biden. The latest COVID-19 news.
Bowman won for the third time in his career Sunday and denied Hamlin a win in a race he had dominated to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. Bowman’s victory in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama.
Andy Reid wants Alex Smith to join his staff, should the former quarterback want to get into coaching.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators will face each other three times in a row starting Monday night in Nashville, then continuing Wednesday and Friday with meetings in Chicago. The three-game series, combined with the high stakes of two division rivals and playoff hopefuls separated by only two points in the standings, creates the feeling of a playoff series within the regular season. "It's great," Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said.
Nets legend Julius Erving speaks out on the Nets' superteam.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, April 19 3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond […]
Kevin Harvick is the only SHR driver in the top 20 in the points standings.
Stetson's Edinger Golf Complex