Holt to leave Livingston due to relegation clause

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt will leave the West Lothian club at the end of this season due to a relegation clause in his contract.

The 31-year-old joined Livingston from Rangers in 2020, and signed a two-year contract extension last year, but manager David Martindale says the club simply cannot afford to keep Holt as they prepare for the Championship.

“Jason Holt would be in contract if we stayed in the Premiership but he has an automatic relegation clause in his contract," Martindale said.

“I have had a good chat with Jason and he is happy to exercise that. I can’t offer Jason the money that he needs.

“He is a married man with a family and a mortgage. I would love to keep Jason but I can’t keep him at the club due to the finances on offer.

“Jason was probably one of my top earners at the club because of what he brought to the club on a daily and weekly basis. The money I can offer, it is not feasible for Jason. I understand that I can’t keep him.

“I shook his hand and thanked him for everything and told him I would love to keep him but I can’t due to budget the club will have going forward, it is going to drop significantly."