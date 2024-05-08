Hodges named Italy defence coach

Leeds-born Richard Hodges spent a decade working for Cardiff before departing last year [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Former Cardiff defence coach Richard Hodges has been named defence coach of the Italy men's national team.

Hodges left Wales in 2023 to join Zebre and has now been named as part of Gonzalo Quesada's coaching staff on a four-year deal.

He replaces Marius Goosen and will begin his new job this summer.

Hodges, who has also had roles with Wales Sevens and Wales Under-20s, was the Cardiff defence coach for six years from 2017.

"I am both proud and happy to have the opportunity," said Hodges.

"There is a group of players who showed what they are capable of during the last Six Nations."