Hodge's homer lifts Lebanon in extra-inning thriller over Wilson Central

May 4—Wednesday's first-round District 7-4A tournament game had everything through seven innings except a home run.

Maci Hodge took care of that in the eighth inning.

Lebanon's catcher worked Wilson Central pitcher Jordan Hawkins to a full count before blasting a walk-off home run over the wall in left-center field for a 13-12 Lady Devils triumph.

The win sent Lebanon to a Thursday night game at top-seed Smyrna. Wilson Central slipped into a Monday's 5 p.m. loser's bracket game against Stewarts Creek, also at Smyrna.

The teams traded three runs in the first inning before the Lady Wildcats took a 7-3 lead in the top of the second.

The Lady Devils were persistent throughout the night and finally took their first lead at 11-10 in the sixth. Reagan Schmitz singled and scored on Teagan Fetcho's double. Lebanon could have had more but Aundrea Huddleston's screaming liner was snagged by third baseman Jordin Atkins for the first out, with Fetcho diving back to second base just ahead of the throw to avert a double play. Hodge, with two doubles already in the game, was walked intentionally. A flyout to right by Laina Knight advanced the runners and Lillie Huddleston doubled home two for an 11-10 Lebanon lead.

Wilson Central went back in front in the top of the seventh. Ava Perry singled and Sophie Lannom doubled. Singles by Kylie Davis and Atkins followed for a 12-11 Lady Wildcat edge.

Two-out singles by Schmitz and Fetcho pulled drew the Lady Devils into a 12-12 deadlock in the seventh.

Kylie Davis' RBI single and Jocelin Angulo's two-run single staked Central to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

A single by Schmitz, a double by Hodge and a single by Lillie Huddleston brought Lebanon even in the bottom half.

The teams combined for 35 hits, with 18 accumulated by the Lady Wildcats.

Lannom went 4-for-4 and Davis 3-for-3. Perry, Atkins, Reese Serbin, Cassidy Goddard and Mallory Lee also had multiple hits for Central.

Schmitz set the table Lebanon by going 5-for-5 from the top of the lineup. Lillie Huddleston drove in four runs as she, Hodge, Fetcho and Caitlin Greer each had multiple hits.

Lady Devils dropped into loser's bracket

SMYRNA — After the high of beat Wilson Central on Wednesday, Lebanon was brought back down to earth Thursday with a 7-4 loss at top-seeded Smyrna in the District 7-4A tournament.

Lebanon built a 3-0 lead through two innings before Smyrna put up three-spots in the fourth and fifth frames.

Laina Knight, the second of three pitchers, worked 1 2/3 innings and took the loss. She, starter Alyssa Horne and Kenzie Jordan combined to surrender 11 hits.

Lebanon finished with eight hits, including a triple by Lillie Huddleston and doubles by Horne, Caitlin Greer and Teagan Fetcho. Fetcho finished with two hits.

The Lady Devils dropped into Monday's 5 p.m. elimination game against LaVergne with the winner advancing to a game 24 hours later vs. either Wilson Central or Stewarts Creek, who will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

District 5-2A tournament begins today at Watertown

WATERTOWN — Watertown is the top seed for the District 5-2A tournament which will begin in earnest today with two games at WHS.

No. 3 seed Monterey and No. 2 Smith County will meet at 2 p.m., followed by the Jackson County-York Institute play-in winner against the host Lady Purple Tigers at 4.

Losers and winners will return Monday with the tournament running through Wednesday.

Younggren drives in walk-off winner as Mt. Juliet edges 1A power Jo Byrns

MT. JULIET — The District 12-4A tournament doesn't begin in earnest until next week, so Mt. Juliet squeezed in one last regular-season game with Class A power Jo Byrns at Mike Gwaltney Field on Thursday night.

The Lady Bears needed a walk-off single by Chloe Younggren in the bottom of the seventh inning to escape with a 9-8 victory.

Younggren went 4-for-4, including tow singles, a solo home run to left field in the sixth and a double in the third.

The Lady Bears grabbed the lead in the third following a two-run error. Kendall Bucher hit an RBI triple, Avery Haymans a run-scoring double and Kara Hughes an RBI single.

Jo Byrns tied the score in the fifth before Younggren snapped the deadlock in the sixth with her home run. Annalise Mecklenburg then went back-to-back with a blast to center.

The Red Devils re-tied the score with two in the top of the seventh.

Mt. Juliet outhit Jo Byrns 12-11. Mecklenburg had two hits, as did Hughes and Bucher.

The district meeting was held earlier in the day and the tournament began that night with a play-in game between Gallatin and host Hendersonville, the winner of which will face top-seed Green Hill at 5 p.m. Monday.

Mt. Juliet is seeded second and will face No. 3 Beech at 7 p.m. Monday, also on the Hill.

Friendship run-rules Clarksville Academy

Friendship Christian advanced in the Middle Region tournament Wednesday by run-ruling visiting Clarksville Academy 10-0.

The Lady Commanders climbed to 22-8 for the season and advanced to yesterday's winner's semifinals at home against Goodpasture. The loser will play today while the winner advanced to Monday's winner's bracket final.

Friendship scored in all five innings, finishing with 14 hits.

Khloe Smith drove in three runs on a triple and single. Riese Huckaby singled twice and doubled, knocking in two. Bella Ellis and Gabby Lowe doubled as they, Izzie Wilson and Landry West had two hits apiece.

Wilson pitched a five-inning two-hit shutout with no walks allowed with just one strikeout. But her defense committed just one error.

Lady Hawks beat state 2A power Forrest 7-3 in finale

CHAPEL HILL — Green Hill closed its regular season Tuesday with a 7-3 win at Class 2A power Forrest.

Three straight singles staked the defending 4A state champions to an early 2-0 lead.

Forrest (back-to-back 2A runner-up finishes, fourth state title in 2021 and 20 state tournament appearances singe 1991) made a bid for a big inning in the second before Savannah Wilson struck out a Lady Rocket batter for the third out with the bases loaded.

Green Hill built a 5-2 lead through three innings.

Chezney Whipker's two-run homer staked the Lady Hawks to a 7-3 lead.

Green Hill will host the District 12-4A tournament next week.