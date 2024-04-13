HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Knicks get a tough matchup as the No. 2 seed in the East.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The FBI sat on allegations of Larry Nassar's abuse for over a year. In that time, Nassar sexually and physically abused dozens of girls.
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore is one of five players reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
The Arizona Coyotes are moving to Utah after 27 seasons in the Southwest. Hockey could return to the region with an NHL expansion club.
We all know who the superstars are. So here are the players who can work in the margins to provide a postseason edge.
The Los Angeles Clippers announced first-come, first-serve season tickets for the special fan section, called "The Wall," in their new arena next season.
Jake Fischer and Fred Katz recap the 76ers and Bulls wins in the NBA Play-In Tournament last night and preview each of the Eastern Conference first round matchups.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
Missed opportunities and crucial mistakes in fights often haunt fighters long after the moment has passed. For some fighters, those regrets can live on in their memories for years.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
Jontay Porter's suspicious betting behavior was clear for everyone to see.
Vincent Goodwill and Nekias Duncan discuss Tuesday night’s play-in games, discuss the Warriors’ future, and preview every Western Conference playoff matchup.
Several in the sports world were pushing the idea that the Lakers should have intentionally lost on Tuesday night to avoid the Nuggets in the first round.