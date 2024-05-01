Historic horses: 32 who have raced in the Kentucky Derby - and at Delaware Park

On Oct. 4, 2005, a showery Tuesday afternoon, the small crowd of bettors gathered before the seventh race at Delaware Park wasn’t overly impressed with No. 10.

The 2-year-old colt was making his career debut, and at 7-1 odds, he was the fourth choice in a field of 12 horses for the $40,000 maiden special weight race.

But going into the far turn on the turf course, No. 10 showed everyone he was different than the others.

Jockey Edgar Prado aboard Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro after the two crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2006. Barbaro won by 6-1/2 lengths and paid $14.20 for a $2 bet.

With a slight tap from jockey Jose Caraballo, he stormed into the lead. As he pulled away down the stretch, ultimately winning by 8½ lengths, track announcer John Curran said, “He’s putting on a show here. This could be a nice one.”

His name was Barbaro. And if you were lucky enough to be there – and lucky enough to bet on him – a $2 win ticket paid $17.

Seven months later, on the first Saturday of May 2006, he ran away from the others for the sixth consecutive time, winning the Kentucky Derby by 6½ lengths.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW Who are Delaware players in United Football League and how are they doing?

Two weeks later, as the overwhelming favorite in the Preakness, Barbaro broke down just steps out of the starting gate. But he continues to be known as one of the greatest horses to ever run at Delaware Park.

He added to the long list of colts – and one famous filly – who raced in Stanton and also reached the Kentucky Derby.

Giacomo, on the outside, fights for the lead against Closing Argument, #18, and Afleet Alex, #12, as they fought their way to the finish line in the 131st Kentucky Derby. Giacomo won the race at 50-1. Both Closing Argument and Afleet Alex raced at Delaware Park before the Derby.

A lot of factors have given Delaware Park a surprisingly prominent role as a place to race for many top horses before or after they ran for the roses at Churchill Downs.

It is centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic region, long a hotbed of horse racing. It was co-founded by Donald P. Ross and William duPont Jr. in 1937, in close proximity to several wealthy families who could compete at the sport’s highest level.

In the early 2000s, some of the region’s highest purses – fueled by revenue from slot machines when Delaware had little casino competition from neighboring states – gave some of the sport’s top trainers and owners reason to bring their horses to the First State.

The peaceful, shady setting and frequent high-level races carded for 2-year-old colts sometimes meant that you could go to the track on a Tuesday afternoon and see a horse like Barbaro make his first start.

In fact, one Delaware Park race that has been contested since 1938 – the Dover Stakes – has produced four Kentucky Derby winners.

Many others have run in maiden special weight and/or allowance races as 2-year-olds, and the Christiana Stakes has also been a frequent start for future Derby contenders.

Others have raced as 3-year-olds at Delaware Park after running in the Kentucky Derby, most often in the Leonard Richards Stakes (renamed the Barbaro Stakes from 2007-13) and the Kent Stakes on the turf.

Over the years, at least 32 horses have raced in the Kentucky Derby and also made at least one start at Delaware Park. Here is an alphabetical look at them:

Afleet Alex

The 3-year-old champ of 2005 was full of Delaware connections. He was trained by Tim Ritchey, who led the Delaware Park standings five times. Jockey Jeremy Rose was the leading rider for two seasons in Stanton.

Afleet Alex won twice as a 2-year-old at Delaware Park in 2004, breaking his maiden and adding an allowance score. The following year, he finished third in the Kentucky Derby, then won the Preakness and Belmont.

Barbaro

Locally owned by Roy and Gretchen Jackson’s Lael Stable and trained by Fair Hill, Maryland-based Michael Matz, Barbaro broke his maiden as a 2-year-old at Delaware Park in 2005. He won the Kentucky Derby the following spring, but suffered a tragic breakdown as the favorite in the Preakness.

Edgar Prado aboard Barbaro crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 2006

Bellamy Road

Broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2004. Finished seventh as the favorite in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.

Brooklyn Strong

The most recent horse to break his maiden at Delaware Park and go on to the Kentucky Derby. He won his career debut in Stanton as a 2-year-old in 2020, then finished 14th in Louisville in 2021.

Brooklyn Strong and jockey Joel Rosario win the Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 5 at Aqueduct. (NYRA/Coglianese Photo)

Buckpasser

The 1966 Horse of the Year was the likely favorite for the Kentucky Derby, but missed the Triple Crown races due to a quarter crack he sustained in the Flamingo Stakes at Hialeah, which sidelined him for three months. In his comeback raced, he won the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park.

Capot

The 1949 Horse of the Year finished second in the Kentucky Derby, won the Belmont Stakes and won the Preakness. Capot also won the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park, but was disqualified and placed third due to interference by his entry mate.

Captain Bodgit

Trained by Delaware Park regular Gary Capuano, he won the Dover Stakes in 1996 and finished second in the 1997 Kentucky Derby.

Silver Charm stays ahead of Captain Bodgit as they approach the finish line in the 1997 Kentucky Derby.

Carry Back

Ran second in both the Christiana and Dover Stakes at Delaware Park in 1960, two of his amazing 21 starts as a 2-year-old. The following spring, Carry Back won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness before losing his Triple Crown bid with a seventh in the Belmont Stakes.

Challedon

The 1939 Horse of the Year ran second in the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness and later finished third in the Kent Stakes at Delaware Park.

Closing Argument

Owned by Philip and Marcia Cohen of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, he broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2004, then ran second in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.

Mike Smith rides Giacomo to win the Kentucky Derby as Cornelio H. Velasquez rides Closing Argument to second on May 7, 2005.

Cool Coal Man

Broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2007, then finished 15th in the 2008 Kentucky Derby.

Count Turf

As a 2-year-old, he finished second in the 1950 Christiana Stakes and won the Dover Stakes at Delaware Park. The following spring, the son of Count Fleet was unplaced in the prep races and relegated to the five-horse “field” for the 77th Kentucky Derby. The field was 15-1, and many believe on his own Count Turf would have gone off at odds of more than 100-1. But he won the Derby by 4 lengths under Hall of Fame jockey Conn McCreary, who holds the record for most Kent Stakes victories with four.

Damascus

The 1967 Horse of the Year was stabled at Delaware Park. He ran third in the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness, won the Belmont and won the Leonard Richards on his home track before being upset in the William duPont Cap, also in Stanton. He continued to run in 1968 and won an allowance race at the duPont Cape at Delaware Park.

Eight Belles

Filly made her first three starts at Delaware Park, breaking her maiden as a 2-year-old in 2007. The following spring, she swept three stakes races for fillies at Oaklawn Park, then finished second in the Kentucky Derby at 13-1 odds before suffering a tragic breakdown after the race.

El Chico

Won the first running of the Dover Stakes, named after the state capital, at Delaware Park in 1938. He was crowned champion 2-year-old that year, then finished sixth in the 1939 Kentucky Derby.

Fabius

Won the Derby Trial in 1956. Then he finished second in the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness, won the Jersey Derby and finished second in the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park. Fabius then finished third in the Belmont Stakes.

Foolish Pleasure

Won a division of the 1974 Dover Stakes at Delaware Park by 10 lengths in his second career start, part of his champion 2-year-old season. The following spring, he won the Kentucky Derby as the 2-1 favorite. Later in 1975, Foolish Pleasure won the tragic match race with Ruffian.

Foolish Pleasure, left, out duels Avatar in the home stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. May 1975

Friesan Fire

Broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2008. Finished 18th in the 2009 Kentucky Derby.

Hard Spun

Owned by Delawarean Rick Porter’s Fox Hill Farm and trained by Delaware Park regular J. Larry Jones, Hard Spun was stabled in Stanton for most of his racing career.

His first two starts came at Delaware Park – wins in a maiden special weight and the Port Penn Stakes – as a 2-year-old in 2006.

Hard Spun leads coming out of the final turn of the 2007 Kentucky Derby.

The following spring, with Saint Mark’s graduate Mario Pino riding, he turned for home with a 3-length lead but finished second in the Kentucky Derby. He went on to finish third in the Preakness and second in the 2007 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

High Limit

Won maiden and allowance races at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2004, but finished last in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.

Invigorator

Ran third in the 1953 Kentucky Derby, then finished second in the Kent Stakes at Delaware Park.

Middleground

Won the 1950 Kentucky Derby, finished second in the Preakness and won the Belmont Stakes. He then finished third in the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park.

Pants on Fire

Broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2010. Finished ninth in the 2011 Kentucky Derby.

Pavot

Trained by Oscar White, a member of the Delaware Park Wall of Fame, Pavot broke his maiden in Stanton and won the 1944 Christiana Stakes on the way to the 2-year-old championship.

The following year, he missed the Kentucky Derby - which was run a month late due to World War II restrictions - due to an injury. He recovered to finish fifth in the Preakness and win the Belmont Stakes.

Spectacular Bid

The 1978 2-year-old champion, 1979 3-year-old champion and 1980 Horse of the Year was stabled at Delaware Park for much of that time.

He finished second in the 1978 Dover Stakes on his home track. The following year, he won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness before losing the Belmont Stakes after sustaining a minor injury.

Spectacular Bid with jockey Ronnie Franklin aboard wins the Kentucky Derby. May 5, 1979

On Aug. 26, 1979, “The Bid” returned to racing with a 17-length romp in a Delaware Park allowance that established a track record for 1 1/16 miles that stood for more than three decades. He was conditioned by Grover “Buddy” Delp, who won 11 training titles at Delaware Park.

Sword Dancer

The 1959 Horse of Year, who ran second in the Kentucky Derby, raced twice as a 2-year-old at Delaware Park. He finished third and second in Stanton before finally breaking his maiden in his eighth attempt at Saratoga.

Tapit

Broke his maiden as a 2-year-old at Delaware Park in 2003, then finished ninth in the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Has gone on to become one of the most influential sires ever, producing 31 Grade I winners and 37 yearlings to bring $1 million or more at auction. His offspring have earned more than $205 million and counting, a North American record.

Tapit's offspring have earned more than $205 million, including this victory by Tapit Trice (left) in the 2023 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

Tom Rolfe

Broke his maiden at Delaware Park in 1964. Went on to finish third in the 1965 Kentucky Derby, win the Preakness and finish second in the Belmont to be crowned champion 3-year-old.

Tompion

Finished fourth in the 1960 Kentucky Derby, then finished second in the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park.

Union Rags

Owned by Phyllis Wyeth of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Union Rags broke his maiden at Delaware Park as a 2-year-old in 2011. The following spring, he finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and won the Belmont Stakes.

Victoria Park

Finished third in the 1960 Kentucky Derby, then won the Leonard Richards at Delaware Park.

Your Host

The sire of the famous Kelso finished ninth in the 1950 Kentucky Derby, but came back to win the Kent Stakes at Delaware Park.

Chris Sobocinski is Racing Information Coordinator at Delaware Park.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Kentucky Derby: 32 horses who have also raced at Delaware Park