'Give him a shot' or 'the time isn't right' - your view on Gray

[BBC]

We asked whether you would be happy to see David Gray appointed Hibs head coach on a permanent basis as speculation mounts linking the club legend with the role.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Gary: Not for me, Sir David Gray is an icon and legend for Hibernian - let’s keep it that way. We need a manager or coach with a proven track record.

Dean: I thought when Nick Montgomery only had 60 games under his belt that it wasn’t enough; Gray only has 12! I don’t think the time is right for him currently.

Gordon: Franck Sauzee was a legend. They gave him the manager's job then sacked him. It was a sad ending for a great Hibs player. I have the same feeling for David Gray and would rather he kept the status he has now.

Neil: I would be very disappointed if Gray got the job. He needs to leave Hibernian and gain management experience elsewhere. We need a quality experienced manager. The only name that has been mentioned so far who would fit the bill is Ronny Deila, the ex-Celtic manager.

Geordie: Give Gray a shot like Arsenal did with Mikel Arteta and let him learn for a season (which is unlikely to be worse than this one). We can then let him build the team for an extended period. That would put Hibs back where they need to be in my opinion.

Paul: Not for me, we need a seasoned coach to take the club forward. Gray needs to gain more experience first, then maybe move to Hibs.

Darren: 100% yes. If Malky Mackay can get the right players then why not? Every managerial appointment is a gamble but at least we know David is made of the right stuff.

Craig: It's only Scottish Cup glory keeping Gray at Hibs, because as a defensive coach, he's been terrible. We have one of the worst defences in the league and if he can't manage to sort the back-line out, how is he supposed to configure the whole team. If appointed, I believe he'll just be Mackay's puppet. A cheap option; we should be aiming higher.