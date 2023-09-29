Hillsdale College football welcomes in Northwood; Chargers search for first win

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale College Football fell short of their goals when they returned home from a challenging three-game road stint to start the 2023 season. The Chargers were unable to overcome an early double-digit deficit to defeat their rivals from Findlay on Homecoming.

The loss has the Chargers at 0-4 through the first few weeks of the season. the Chargers return to G-MAC play with another home game this weekend.

This time, the Chargers welcome in Northwood on Business and Industry Day this Saturday for an important in-state matchup and another shot at their first win of 2023.

Last Week

The Chargers could not overcome an early deficit to mount a comeback against Findlay in a 31-21 defeat. Still, the Chargers made an impressive effort in the closing stages of the matchup to end the night with some confidence going forward.

Hillsdale's young receiving corps continues to make an impact for the Chargers week-in-and-week-out. This time, the group was led by true freshman Shea Ruddy, the former Ottawa Lake Whiteford state champion.

Ruddy had 114 yards on five catches and a touchdown in Hillsdale's loss to Findlay. Ruddy became the first Hillsdale College football true freshman to eclipse 100-plus yards in a game since All-American Trey Brock in 2015. Ruddy continues the strong opening season for a group that also includes playmakers Sam Lee and fellow true freshman Jon Metzger.

Scouting the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves got off to a rough start to their 2023 season, losing to Glenville State, Saginaw Valley State and Tiffin in their first three matchups. However, the Timberwolves played a tough game against Tiffin in a 34-27 loss. They used that momentum to pull off a 68-14 decimating win over Lake Erie in Week 4.

The 68-point victory was the most points scored in program history since 2005. The 1-3 Timberwolves held Lake Erie to just 43 yards on 40 plays over the final three quarters.

Quarterback Jacob Barlage earned G-MAC Offensive Athlete of the Week for his performance. Barlage went 13-19 for 288 yards passing and three touchdowns against Lake Erie.

On defense, junior safety Stephen Douglas has been a standout for the Timberwolves. Douglas earned G-MAC Defensive Athlete of the Week honors in the team's game against Tiffin. He had 15 tackles, an interception and a blocked extra point against the Dragons. He was the second Timberwolf in school history to have a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

In the last two weeks, the Timberwolves have rushed for 405 yards on 79 carries, compared to the first two weeks when they had just 104 yards.

The Timberwolves head to Hillsdale College looking to snap a program eight-game losing streak against the Chargers. Last year, the Timberwolves lost a home battle to the Chargers in a 41-7 final.

Coach Dustin Beurer is looking for the second win of his inaugural season at the helm of the program. Beurer was hired by Northwood after spending the last four seasons as head coach at Albion College. In his time with the Britons, the program posted a 29-5 overall record.

Charger Stat Leaders

Heading into week five, senior tailback Michael Herzog has 378 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead the Charger backfield. He's averaged 4.3 yards a carry.

Senior quarterback Garrit Aissen has a completion percentage of 60 and has thrown for 757 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jake Burger - backup to Aissen - had a pass completion of 18 yards for the Chargers against Findlay when Aissen was on the sidelines during an offensive possession.

Sophomore Sam Lee leads all Charger receivers with 305 yards this season, earning two touchdowns and a 13.9-yard average. Shea Ruddy's game against Findlay puts him second on the stat sheet with 121 receiving yards and one touchdown. Logan VanEnkevort has 80 receiving yards. Jonathan Metzger had 62 receiving yards.

Sophomore Matt Soderdahl leads the defense with 24 total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

Game Day Info

The Chargers welcome the Timberwolves to Frank Muddy Waters Stadium for a Saturday, Sept. 30 kickoff at 1 p.m.

A live, free webcast of Saturday’s game is available through the Hillsdale College athletic website. Pull up the football team’s schedule and click on the video link for the direct link to Saturday’s game. Jim Measel and Dan Bisher return for their 23rd season handling the telecasts of Charger football. Local radio coverage is also provided by WCSR 99.5 the Dale, and WRFH, Hillsdale’s on-campus, student-run radio station.

