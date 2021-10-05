Highlights: Warriors’ Jordan Poole notches 30 points in preseason opener vs. Trail Blazers

After getting the nod to the starting lineup from Steve Kerr, it was the Jordan Poole show in the Golden State Warriors’ preseason opener on Monday night. Coming off a thrilling run to end the 2020-21 regular season, Poole earned the start alongside Steph Curry to open Golden State’s preseason slate against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the chance to start, Poole came out firing, launching six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Michigan product drilled three from downtown, scoring nine points in the opening 12 minutes. Poole finished the first half with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor with four assists and two boards in 15 minutes.

Poole caught fire in the third quarter, scoring another 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Poole tacked on another three triples on six attempts from deep.

After 22 minutes of action, Kerr sat Poole down with a game-high 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor with five assists, five rebounds and a steal. Poole also led the Warriors from deep, shooting 7-of-13 from beyond the arc in three-quarters of action.

Behind 30 points from Poole, the Warriors cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Here is a look at some of the highlights from Poole’s performance on Monday night:

Via @NBA on Twitter:

Jordan Poole is FEELING it. 30 points, 7 triples for the @warriors guard 😳 Mid 3Q: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/6zbgpeXuNc — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2021

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Highlights of Jordan Poole's 30 points in 22 minutes tonight. Seven 3s and some aggressive rim attacks. A few absolute bombs from way behind the line. pic.twitter.com/iT4WYAGXed — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 5, 2021

Here are the two straight deep Jordan Poole 3s to open the preseason pic.twitter.com/u4ImPWP3Xn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 5, 2021

Via @GLeagueTV on Twitter:

30 POINTS IN THREE QUARTERS FOR JORDAN POOLE 🔥🎯 The Warriors’ rising star shot 10-17 FG and 7-13 3PT in 22 minutes of action. He’s about to go crazy this year! pic.twitter.com/ASGlxyzhk4 — G-League TV (@GLeagueTV) October 5, 2021

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Way to start the season off strong, JP 👏 pic.twitter.com/0QTP2aZ4xW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 5, 2021

