Highlights: Pac-12 title race is on as UCLA men's basketball takes top spot after wire-to-wire win over Arizona

UCLA men's basketball closes Saturday night's game on a 10-2 run to defeat Arizona 69-64 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins current seven-game win streak has propelled them to the top spot in the conference at 12-5 in Pac-12 play. Chris Smith finished with a team-high 17 points as the Bruins move to 19-11 overall. Arizona has now lost three straight and fall to 19-10 overall and 9-7 in conference.

