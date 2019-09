Oregon State snaps a six-game home losing streak with a convincing 45-7 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Jake Luton (255 pass yards and four pass touchdowns) connected with Champ Flemings (five receptions, 142 yards) for the play of the game during the first half. Artavis Pierce (90 yards) and BJ Baylor (101 yards) keyed OSU's ground game.

