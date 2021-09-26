Highlights: No. 3 Oregon football begins conference play with 41-19 victory against Arizona to remain undefeated

No. 3 Oregon football improves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play after defeating Arizona by a final score of 41-19 on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Eugene. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while backfield partner CJ Verdell carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Wildcats drop to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.