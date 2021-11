No. 23 Utah clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game with a 38-7 win over No. 3 Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City. Tavion Thomas led the way by rushing for 94 yards and three touchdowns. The Utes improved to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12. They wrap up the regular season on Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Colorado.