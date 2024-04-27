Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Jones was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the crash.
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a 3–0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 106–85 win in Game 3 on Saturday.
Poor shooting plagued the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 112–89 loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Damian Lillard is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. Lillard suffered an Achilles injury on a drive to the basket in Game 3.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Tyrese Haliburton hit a floater with 1.1 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 121–118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers lead their first-round playoff series two games to one.
Detroit's revival as a football city was on full display Thursday night.
Joel Embiid dropped 50 points on Thursday night, but he easily could have drawn an ejection for this play early.
The Cowboys will now select No. 29 in the first round instead of 24th.
This was supposed to be the league's most lopsided series. Miami's talent gap against the 64-win Celtics seemed insurmountable. Oh, how the tables have turned.
The Thunder did No. 1 seed things. The Celtics not so much.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski talks pitching, The Sopranos and more in his latest mailbag.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Pascal Siakam droped 37 points to help the Pacers fend off Damian Lillard and tie up their playoff series 1-1.
Kawhi Leonard was available for Tuesday's playoff game. Unfortunately for the Clippers, so was Luka Dončić.
The Timberwolves are rolling even when their All-Stars struggle.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost Monday night.
Strahinja Jokić appeared to punch a fan shortly after the Nuggets' wild win over the Lakers on Monday night in Denver.
The 76ers will reportedly make the argument that they have "been disadvantaged more than any other team" in the league when it comes to officiating so far in the playoffs.