- Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finishRicky Craven and Kurt Busch put on a battle for the ages in 2003, and their last-lap duel at Darlington Raceway is considered by many to be the greatest NASCAR finish of all time and the previous closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.2:12Now PlayingPaused
- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: White Sox' Bryan Ramos RBI vs. RaysWhite Sox' Bryan Ramos goes the other direction for an RBI single vs. the Rays on Wednesday<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-white-sox-bryan-ramos-rbi-vs-rays/561024/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: White Sox' Bryan Ramos RBI vs. Rays</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:47Now PlayingPaused
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.