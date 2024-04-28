Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Jones was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the crash.
A shorthanded Bucks roster and red-hot 3-point shooting by the Pacers put Milwaukee on the brink of elimination.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
A summer sausage has suddenly become a good luck item for the Minnesota Twins and their resurgent offense.
The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 31-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series before toughing out a 116–111 victory.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Damian Lillard is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. Lillard suffered an Achilles injury on a drive to the basket in Game 3.
Brunson got it going in Game 3 after struggling in the first two contests of the series, but the chess match is just beginning.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
The Cowboys will now select No. 29 in the first round instead of 24th.
The Thunder did No. 1 seed things. The Celtics not so much.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Pascal Siakam droped 37 points to help the Pacers fend off Damian Lillard and tie up their playoff series 1-1.
Kawhi Leonard was available for Tuesday's playoff game. Unfortunately for the Clippers, so was Luka Dončić.
The Timberwolves are rolling even when their All-Stars struggle.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost Monday night.