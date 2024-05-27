- Brawler at the Hauler: Bob Pockrass, NASCAR on FOXBig week in NASCAR from the Stenhouse-Busch fight and Hall of Fame announcement, to Kyle Larson preparing for the "Double" NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shares his insights. Plus, NBA & NHL playoffs reach the Conference Finals & where have all the good "Kyle’s” gone?51:22Now PlayingPaused
- Pit Pass Live: Last day of practice for the Indy 500, Scott Dixon fastestJoin USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon and motor sports insider Nathan Brown as they recap the final day of Indianapolis 500 practice. Interviews include Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.6:43
- Pit Pass Live: Rain ends practice early, Dixon turns fastest lapMotor sports insider Nathan Brown recaps a rainy first Indianapolis 500 practice. Interviews include Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin. Plus, news of the day.17:37
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Kyle Larson traveled from the Indianapolis 500 in an attempt to complete "The Double."