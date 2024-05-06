- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: Eloy Jimenez hits solo home run in 7th inning vs. CardinalsWhite Sox' Eloy Jimenez gives the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning with a solo home run<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-eloy-jimenez-hits-solo-home-run-in-7th-inning-vs-cardinals/560108/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Eloy Jimenez hits solo home run in 7th inning vs. Cardinals</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:51Now PlayingPaused
- Grifol: White Sox will lose every night if they don't clean up mistakesThe White Sox are 3-9 in one-run games<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/grifol-white-sox-will-lose-every-night-if-they-dont-clean-up-mistakes/559248/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Grifol: White Sox will lose every night if they don't clean up mistakes</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:50Now PlayingPaused
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.