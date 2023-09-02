Highlights of every new Bears roster addition

The Chicago Bears made several roster moves after setting their initial 53-man roster. They claimed two players off of waivers and added a couple of other players through free agency and trade.

Chicago traded for offensive lineman Dan Feeney, sending a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. Feeney provides depth along the interior offensive line, where he’s played center and both guard positions.

The Bears claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem and safety Quindell Johnson off waivers, addressing depth concerns at both positions. They also went out and signed Trent Taylor to serve as punt returner.

In corresponding roster moves, Chicago waived defensive end Terrell Lewis and safety A.J. Thomas. They also placed left guard Teven Jenkins and center Doug Kramer on injured reserve.

The Bears have welcomed four new members to the roster.

