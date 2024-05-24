- Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtimeWatch full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's huge overtime win vs. the Minnesota Lunx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun remain the only unbeaten team in the league. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-connecticut-sun-defeat-the-minnesota-lynx-in-overtime/615888/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em>2:09Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Jaylen Brown walks through game-tying three that forced OTJaylen Brown breaks down the play that sent Game 1 vs. the Pacers to overtime. He also says the C's need to tighten up a few things heading into Game 2.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/jaylen-brown-walks-through-game-tying-three/615063/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jaylen Brown walks through game-tying three that forced OT</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/indiana-fever-stay-winless-through-four-games-we-are-expecting-to-win/563592/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:45Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?WNBA reporter Khristina Williams gives a 2024 season preview discussing which teams are championship contenders and why.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/2024-wnba-season-preview-championship-contenders-caitlin-clark/612586/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:17Now PlayingPaused
- Bruins' ugly Game 3 performance leads to 6-2 lossThe Panthers have taken a 2-1 series lead with a 6-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3. DJ Bean shares his reaction to the B's performance on Boston Sports Tonight<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nhl/boston-bruins/bruins-videos/bruins-ugly-game-3-performance-leads-to-6-2-loss/612066/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Bruins' ugly Game 3 performance leads to 6-2 loss</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:16Now PlayingPaused
- Michael Johnson believes the world sprinters are catching up to Team USAFour-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson sits down to talk about Team USA’s competition.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/michael-johnson-believes-the-world-sprinters-are-catching-up-to-team-usa/614915/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Michael Johnson believes the world sprinters are catching up to Team USA</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:45Now PlayingPaused
- Giants defeat Reds 5-1 thanks to a Chapman grand slamThe San Francisco Giants used great defense and an offensive explosion in the first inning to win the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-highlight-videos-4/1734118/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Giants defeat Reds 5-1 thanks to a Chapman grand slam</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:15Now PlayingPaused
- Chapman grand slam opens scoring for Giants vs. RedsMatt Chapman's first inning grand slam gives the Giants four runs on the board in Saturday's game against the Reds<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/matt-chapman-highlight-videos-grand-slam/1734079/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chapman grand slam opens scoring for Giants vs. Reds</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime
Watch full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's huge overtime win vs. the Minnesota Lunx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun remain the only unbeaten team in the league.
Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston